Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses

Through the drama, Drake has been ambivalent about Kanye's temperamental brilliance: Despite continued efforts to collaborate, he's been on the receiving end of some bitter public remarks.

"I think everybody has their own little things going on," Drake said in a web radio interview. "I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time, because in the same breath, I went from being ' like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly sh–ing on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much."

The Canadian rapper discussed balancing compassion for West's ordeal with personal and professional boundaries. "I don't really even understand the point you're trying to make but whatever it is that you're going through, I accept it, I don't respect it at all," he said. "You know, because I feel like me and Khaled are just good people. I'm not sure why we're the target of your choice that you made that night. And yeah I accept what you're going through, and I just go and continue working on my own thing." Read more here.