Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness

The two shows were scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 25th) and Sunday (March 26th) but have been pushed back until September 13th and 18th, due to the medical issue.

On Friday, the legendary rocker's Facebook broke the band news to fans with the following, "Due to severe bronchitis and under doctor's advisement, Eric Clapton is rescheduling this weekend's two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles.

"The Saturday March 25th show will now be held Wednesday, September 13th. The Sunday March 26th show will now be held Monday September 18th . He is very sorry to disappoint his fans but looks forward to these shows.

"Ticketholders can retain their tickets for the new dates or refunds will be issued at point of purchase. In addition, ERIC will play the already scheduled two shows at The Forum September 15th and 16th."