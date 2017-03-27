John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report

Legend shot down the report via Twitter, writing, "This story is untrue. We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart.

"The bag was taken because it was left unattended. The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag. Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been 'handled'." Read more here.