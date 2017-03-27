Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix
03-27-2017
.
Mariah Carey

(Radio.com) Mariah Carey has released a remix of "I Don't," which features Remy Ma. To the uninitiated, that might not seem like a big deal. But the symbolism behind the collaboration is unmistakable.

Carey and Nicki Minaj have been beefing since Carey mentioned on American Idol that Minaj has a distinct lack of number one hits. Meanwhile, Minaj has been on Remy Ma's blacklist ever since she badmouthed her song "Make Love."

So, a collaboration between Carey and Remy Ma seemed like a golden opportunity to let the sparks fly. But while the shade they're throwing at the veteran diva is undeniable, the song is pretty straightforward--at least at first. 'You go hard for them, you don't ever ever wanna be apart from them," Remy raps. After that, it's up to the listener to interpret what she means: 'You hold them soft and still go hard for them, but instead of lookin' at how far we've come I'm regrettin' it, damn, are you done?"Listen to the "I Don't" remix here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Mariah Carey Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mariah Carey T-shirts and Posters

More Mariah Carey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix

Mariah Carey and YG Perform 'I Don't' On Jimmy Kimmel

Mariah Carey Shares Valentines Day Of New Boyfriend

Mariah Carey Releases 'I Don't' Video Featuring YG

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Stephen Colbert Spoofs Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Debacle

Mariah Carey Was 'Mortified' During NYE Performance

Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle

Mariah Carey Manager Blasts New Year's Rockin' Eve Producers

Mariah Carey Laughs Off Her NYE Performance Debacle


More Stories for Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness- Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online- Wx-Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets Time In Band- more

Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise- Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray- David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails- more

Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth- Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Metallica- more

Page Too:
John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report- Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses- John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About- more

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival- Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song- Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized- more

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West- Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title- Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- more/a>

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness

Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band

Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs

Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Vinyl Reissues

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1971 Studio Footage

Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup

Rockers Pay Tribute To Late Boston Drummer Sib Hashian

Chicago To Headline 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala

Poison's Rikki Rockett Looks Back At Band's Early Days

Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive

Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience

All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video

Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Release 'One More Thing' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report

Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses

John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About

Iggy Azalea Releases Music Video For New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix

Mike Will Made It's Guest Star Filled 'Ransom 2' Streaming Online

Ed Sheeran Soothes Crying Baby In Viral Video

PartyNextDoor Remixes Bruno Mars' 'That's What I Like'

Travis Scott Releases 'Birds in the Trap' Short Film

Noel Gallagher's Face Immortalized On New Adidas Shoe

Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock 'Gang Up' On New Track

Chance The Rapper Shows Up At Third Grade Class's Career Day

Chris Brown Releases Explicit New Track 'Privacy'

Desiigner Releases New Track Called 'Holy Ghost'

Jason Aldean Talks 'They Don't Know' Ahead Of ACM Awards

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.