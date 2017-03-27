Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online
03-27-2017
(hennemusic) Metallica headlined the Lollapalooza festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday night (March 25th) and professional video of the band's full set has surfaced online.

The group delivered an 18-song set of classics and tracks from their current album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct", at Autódromo de Interlagos. The two-disc set was produced by Greg Fidelman, drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield.

A Deluxe Edition of the package adds a bonus disc of rarities and covers, including takes on tracks by Iron Maiden, Deep Purple and Rainbow, and the group's full set at Rasputin's in Berkeley, California on Record Store Day 2016 to celebrate the reissues of "Kill 'Em All" and "Ride The Lightning."

The weekend event in Sao Paulo also saw performances by The Strokes, The XX, The Chainsmokers, Duran Duran and more. Watch Metallica's set here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

