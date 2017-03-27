Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online

The group delivered an 18-song set of classics and tracks from their current album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct", at Autódromo de Interlagos. The two-disc set was produced by Greg Fidelman, drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield.

A Deluxe Edition of the package adds a bonus disc of rarities and covers, including takes on tracks by Iron Maiden, Deep Purple and Rainbow, and the group's full set at Rasputin's in Berkeley, California on Record Store Day 2016 to celebrate the reissues of "Kill 'Em All" and "Ride The Lightning."

The weekend event in Sao Paulo also saw performances by The Strokes, The XX, The Chainsmokers, Duran Duran and more. Watch Metallica's set here.