Mike Will Made It's Guest Star Filled 'Ransom 2' Streaming Online

Some of those guests aren't huge surprises, as Mike dropped "Nothing Is Promised" (featuring Rihanna), "Come Down" (featuring Chief Keef and Rae Sremmurd), "Razzle Dazzle" (featuring Future) and "Perfect Pint" (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd) ahead of the mixtape's release.

In any case, the rapper and producer flexes his phone book on Ransom 2, and its 17 tracks feature one A-list collaborator after another. Who's missing? Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay Z, Meek Mill and the ascendant Remy Ma…but maybe they're on his list for Ransom 3. Listen to the full mixtape here.