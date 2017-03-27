Noel Gallagher's Face Immortalized On New Adidas Shoe

In addition, the shoe includes Gallagher's birthday on the inside, so owners will never forget when to wish him a happy birthday on Facebook. The shoe was modeled after the Garwen SPZL trainers and is being issued as part of a 2017 spring SPEZIAL collection along with a shoe that features reggae singer Chronixx.

In other Gallagher news, the singer recently performed with Savages' Jehnny Beth on "We Got the Power," a song for the new Gorillaz album Humanz. This is significant due to the perceived long-lasting rivalry between Oasis and Blur, the band Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn rose to fame in during the '90s.Read more here.