Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer

Kurtin produced and co-wrote three of the tracks on Adele's latest hit album "25", including the smash single "Hello". McCartney spoke with BBC Radio 6 Music channel about working with the producer on his new record.

"I'm making a new album, which is great fun. I'm in the middle of that. I'm working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I'm doing for an animated film."

McCartney then addressed his concern over the perception some may have with him working with Kurtin, "My only worry is, people are going to go, 'Oh there's Paul going with the flavor of the month. I suppose you always think the worst of it." Check out the full interview here.