Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer
03-27-2017
.
Paul McCartney

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has revealed in a new interview that he is recording a new studio album with Adele producer and songwriter Greg Kurstin.

Kurtin produced and co-wrote three of the tracks on Adele's latest hit album "25", including the smash single "Hello". McCartney spoke with BBC Radio 6 Music channel about working with the producer on his new record.
"I'm making a new album, which is great fun. I'm in the middle of that. I'm working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I'm doing for an animated film."

McCartney then addressed his concern over the perception some may have with him working with Kurtin, "My only worry is, people are going to go, 'Oh there's Paul going with the flavor of the month. I suppose you always think the worst of it." Check out the full interview here.

advertisement

Paul McCartney Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paul McCartney T-shirts and Posters

More Paul McCartney News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer

Paul McCartney Shares Tribute To Chuck Berry

Paul McCartney Releasing Limited Edition Demos With Elvis Costello

Paul McCartney Streaming Rare Demo

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr And Joe Walsh In Studio Together

Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue

Paul McCartney Reportedly Suing Over Beatles Songs

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With The Killers

Paul McCartney Tributes Prince In Minneapolis 2016 In Review

Paul McCartney Performs His Christmas Song With Fallon


More Stories for Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness- Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online- Wx-Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets Time In Band- more

Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise- Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray- David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails- more

Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth- Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Metallica- more

Page Too:
John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report- Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses- John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About- more

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival- Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song- Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized- more

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West- Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title- Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- more/a>

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness

Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band

Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs

Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Vinyl Reissues

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1971 Studio Footage

Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup

Rockers Pay Tribute To Late Boston Drummer Sib Hashian

Chicago To Headline 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala

Poison's Rikki Rockett Looks Back At Band's Early Days

Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive

Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience

All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video

Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Release 'One More Thing' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report

Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses

John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About

Iggy Azalea Releases Music Video For New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix

Mike Will Made It's Guest Star Filled 'Ransom 2' Streaming Online

Ed Sheeran Soothes Crying Baby In Viral Video

PartyNextDoor Remixes Bruno Mars' 'That's What I Like'

Travis Scott Releases 'Birds in the Trap' Short Film

Noel Gallagher's Face Immortalized On New Adidas Shoe

Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock 'Gang Up' On New Track

Chance The Rapper Shows Up At Third Grade Class's Career Day

Chris Brown Releases Explicit New Track 'Privacy'

Desiigner Releases New Track Called 'Holy Ghost'

Jason Aldean Talks 'They Don't Know' Ahead Of ACM Awards

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.