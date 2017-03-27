|
Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience
.
(Radio.com) System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian made a surprise appearance at the Game of Thrones Concert Experience in Los Angeles, California last Thursday night (March 23rd). Tankian performed "Rains of Castermere" from the series. Backed by an orchestra, he stood apart on his own stage. While he sang, clips from the show broadcast in the background. The song has appeared–either as a melodic tease or as a whole–throughout the series. Tankian's performance at the event followed a tease he tweeted earlier in the week. "My friend Ramin Djawadi, composer of Game Of Thrones, and I playing cars? OR Prepping for the #GameofThronesLive show at the @TheForum," he wrote (via Loudwire). The Game of Thrones Concert Experience completely transformed the L.A. venue The Forum into something out of the hit HBO series. A fan captured Tankian's moment. Watch it here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
