|
Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive
.
(Chipster) Uriah Heep have announced that they will be reissuing three more classic albums this Friday and also announced special Record Store Day double LP vinyl release. The band will be reissuing the albums 'Look at Yourself ', 'Demons And Wizards' and 'The Magician's Birthday' on March 31st, which follows the the expanded and re-mastered reissues of Uriah Heep's first 2 albums (and a new 2 disc anthology called, 'Your Turn To Remember'). We were sent the following details: The band's 3rd album 'Look At Yourself' was originally released in October of 1971 and represented the first for manager Gerry Bron's new label 'Bronze Records' and was also their first to hit the Top 100 of the Billboard Top 200, peaking at #93. The title track is a charging statement of intent as the band don't let up, with no time to reflect on their success. Such was their hectic schedule at this time they managed to cram touring, session time and 3 albums in the space of 12 months. 'Demons And Wizards' was released in June 1972 and is widely hailed to be their masterpiece. In the US, the album reached #23 on The Billboard Top 200 and was their first album to be RIAA Certified GOLD. It also features their 2 best known tracks in the states, the Classic Rock Radio staple "The Wizard" and their highest charting single, "Easy Livin'" (#39 Billboard Hot 100). Signs of personal problems and pushy management started to have an effect on the band and the next album, 'The Magician's Birthday' released November 1972, though a quick follow-up the band somehow managed to pull it off with the album hitting #31 on the Billboard Top 200 and was their 2nd consecutive album to be RIAA Certified GOLD. These re-packaged and re-mastered albums have been endorsed by the band all with a bonus disc of un-released material. 'Look At Yourself' was released with a unique foil front cover and this has been faithfully re-created in a lavish digipack format using foil board material which presents the entire package in a new and shimmering light. Roger Dean's artwork for 'Demons And Wizards' and 'The Magician's Birthday' captures the music (and the times) perfectly and extensive sleeve notes featuring interviews with the band are written by Joel McIver. To Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22nd, 2107, Heep will reissue their landmark 1973 album, 'Live 73'. Recorded at the height of their powers with the classic line up of Byron, Box, Hensley, Kerslake, and Thain, 'Live 73' hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved RIAA GOLD certification. It has not been officially available on LP in the US for 25+ years. This exclusive Record Store Day version will be released as 2LP 180G Splatter Vinyl in a gatefold jacket and includes a period replica UK Tour Brochure. As a special bonus for fans, 50 tour brochures have been autographed by Mick Box and have been randomly inserted in the production run.
The band will be reissuing the albums 'Look at Yourself ', 'Demons And Wizards' and 'The Magician's Birthday' on March 31st, which follows the the expanded and re-mastered reissues of Uriah Heep's first 2 albums (and a new 2 disc anthology called, 'Your Turn To Remember'). We were sent the following details:
The band's 3rd album 'Look At Yourself' was originally released in October of 1971 and represented the first for manager Gerry Bron's new label 'Bronze Records' and was also their first to hit the Top 100 of the Billboard Top 200, peaking at #93. The title track is a charging statement of intent as the band don't let up, with no time to reflect on their success. Such was their hectic schedule at this time they managed to cram touring, session time and 3 albums in the space of 12 months. 'Demons And Wizards' was released in June 1972 and is widely hailed to be their masterpiece. In the US, the album reached #23 on The Billboard Top 200 and was their first album to be RIAA Certified GOLD. It also features their 2 best known tracks in the states, the Classic Rock Radio staple "The Wizard" and their highest charting single, "Easy Livin'" (#39 Billboard Hot 100). Signs of personal problems and pushy management started to have an effect on the band and the next album, 'The Magician's Birthday' released November 1972, though a quick follow-up the band somehow managed to pull it off with the album hitting #31 on the Billboard Top 200 and was their 2nd consecutive album to be RIAA Certified GOLD.
These re-packaged and re-mastered albums have been endorsed by the band all with a bonus disc of un-released material. 'Look At Yourself' was released with a unique foil front cover and this has been faithfully re-created in a lavish digipack format using foil board material which presents the entire package in a new and shimmering light. Roger Dean's artwork for 'Demons And Wizards' and 'The Magician's Birthday' captures the music (and the times) perfectly and extensive sleeve notes featuring interviews with the band are written by Joel McIver.
To Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22nd, 2107, Heep will reissue their landmark 1973 album, 'Live 73'. Recorded at the height of their powers with the classic line up of Byron, Box, Hensley, Kerslake, and Thain, 'Live 73' hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved RIAA GOLD certification. It has not been officially available on LP in the US for 25+ years. This exclusive Record Store Day version will be released as 2LP 180G Splatter Vinyl in a gatefold jacket and includes a period replica UK Tour Brochure. As a special bonus for fans, 50 tour brochures have been autographed by Mick Box and have been randomly inserted in the production run.
Chipster submitted this story.
• Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online
• Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band
• Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs
• Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer
• Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Vinyl Reissues
• Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1971 Studio Footage
• Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup
• Rockers Pay Tribute To Late Boston Drummer Sib Hashian
• Chicago To Headline 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Looks Back At Band's Early Days
• Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive
• Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience
• All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video
• Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced
• Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Release 'One More Thing' Video
• Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses
• John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About
• Iggy Azalea Releases Music Video For New Single 'Mo Bounce'
• Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix
• Mike Will Made It's Guest Star Filled 'Ransom 2' Streaming Online
• Ed Sheeran Soothes Crying Baby In Viral Video
• PartyNextDoor Remixes Bruno Mars' 'That's What I Like'
• Travis Scott Releases 'Birds in the Trap' Short Film
• Noel Gallagher's Face Immortalized On New Adidas Shoe
• Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock 'Gang Up' On New Track
• Chance The Rapper Shows Up At Third Grade Class's Career Day
• Chris Brown Releases Explicit New Track 'Privacy'
• Desiigner Releases New Track Called 'Holy Ghost'
• Jason Aldean Talks 'They Don't Know' Ahead Of ACM Awards
• Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.