Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive
03-27-2017
(Chipster) Uriah Heep have announced that they will be reissuing three more classic albums this Friday and also announced special Record Store Day double LP vinyl release.

The band will be reissuing the albums 'Look at Yourself ', 'Demons And Wizards' and 'The Magician's Birthday' on March 31st, which follows the the expanded and re-mastered reissues of Uriah Heep's first 2 albums (and a new 2 disc anthology called, 'Your Turn To Remember'). We were sent the following details:

The band's 3rd album 'Look At Yourself' was originally released in October of 1971 and represented the first for manager Gerry Bron's new label 'Bronze Records' and was also their first to hit the Top 100 of the Billboard Top 200, peaking at #93. The title track is a charging statement of intent as the band don't let up, with no time to reflect on their success. Such was their hectic schedule at this time they managed to cram touring, session time and 3 albums in the space of 12 months. 'Demons And Wizards' was released in June 1972 and is widely hailed to be their masterpiece. In the US, the album reached #23 on The Billboard Top 200 and was their first album to be RIAA Certified GOLD. It also features their 2 best known tracks in the states, the Classic Rock Radio staple "The Wizard" and their highest charting single, "Easy Livin'" (#39 Billboard Hot 100). Signs of personal problems and pushy management started to have an effect on the band and the next album, 'The Magician's Birthday' released November 1972, though a quick follow-up the band somehow managed to pull it off with the album hitting #31 on the Billboard Top 200 and was their 2nd consecutive album to be RIAA Certified GOLD.

These re-packaged and re-mastered albums have been endorsed by the band all with a bonus disc of un-released material. 'Look At Yourself' was released with a unique foil front cover and this has been faithfully re-created in a lavish digipack format using foil board material which presents the entire package in a new and shimmering light. Roger Dean's artwork for 'Demons And Wizards' and 'The Magician's Birthday' captures the music (and the times) perfectly and extensive sleeve notes featuring interviews with the band are written by Joel McIver.

To Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22nd, 2107, Heep will reissue their landmark 1973 album, 'Live 73'. Recorded at the height of their powers with the classic line up of Byron, Box, Hensley, Kerslake, and Thain, 'Live 73' hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved RIAA GOLD certification. It has not been officially available on LP in the US for 25+ years. This exclusive Record Store Day version will be released as 2LP 180G Splatter Vinyl in a gatefold jacket and includes a period replica UK Tour Brochure. As a special bonus for fans, 50 tour brochures have been autographed by Mick Box and have been randomly inserted in the production run.

Chipster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

