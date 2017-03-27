Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock 'Gang Up' On New Track

The new track finds the rappers trading verses seamlessly. The Fate of the Furious soundtrack is scheduled to hit stores April 14th, the same day the film opens in theaters.

'Gang Up' follows three previously released singles from the soundtrack; "Good Life" from G-Eazy and Kehlani, "Hey Ma" from J Balvin and Camila Cabello, and "Go Off" from Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Travis Scott. Listen to "Gang Up" here.