Bob Dylan 1961 Handwritten Lyrics To Be Auctioned

The lyrics were written for an unpublished song about Wisconsin. Dylan had a special connection with Wisconsin. He went to camp there as a child and briefly lived in Madison in 1960 after dropping out of the University of Minnesota in May that same year. Dylan was determined to make a name for himself in Madison, which was one of the hotspots for folk music at the time. He played at various clubs, but didn't make a major impression.

Dylan moved to New York City in January 1961 and signed a recording contract with Columbia Records in October. He penned these original handwritten lyrics in November 1961 and gave them to Peter Crago, a fellow New York musician and roommate.

The lyrics come with a certificate of authenticity from music dealer Roger Epperson. Bidding for the lyrics begins at $30,000.

The lyrics are an ode to the Badger state. They read in full:

1. Wisconson [sic] is the dairy state

I guess you all know well

I was in Wow Wow Toaster there

The truth to you I'll tell

It's milk & cheese & cream

I've known 'em all my days

I'm going back to my hometown I'm leaving right aways

I'm a heading out Wisconson ways

2000 miles to go

Madison, Milwakee set's my heart aglow

I'm a coming to that dairy state

My heart's a beating fast

I'll jerk my banjo gently there

And twiddle my mustache

There's thoughts I left there long ago

One a coming now it seems

I'll tune my banjo than the hills

And feast on milk and cream

And stamp my foot all thru the grass

And never know a care

My homes in Wow Wow Toaster

And I'm a going there

These people with you city ways

Are driving me insane to drink

My home's in Wisconson it's a better place I think

I've been in California

My home's in Wisconson

And I'm gonna own the town

