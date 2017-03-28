Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bob Dylan 1961 Handwritten Lyrics To Be Auctioned
03-28-2017
.
Bob Dylan

(SHC) Nate D. Sanders Auctions have announced that they will be auctioning original handwritten lyrics by music legend Bob Dylan this Thursday, March 30, 2017. We were sent the following details, and the lyrics:

The lyrics were written for an unpublished song about Wisconsin. Dylan had a special connection with Wisconsin. He went to camp there as a child and briefly lived in Madison in 1960 after dropping out of the University of Minnesota in May that same year. Dylan was determined to make a name for himself in Madison, which was one of the hotspots for folk music at the time. He played at various clubs, but didn't make a major impression.

Dylan moved to New York City in January 1961 and signed a recording contract with Columbia Records in October. He penned these original handwritten lyrics in November 1961 and gave them to Peter Crago, a fellow New York musician and roommate.

The lyrics come with a certificate of authenticity from music dealer Roger Epperson. Bidding for the lyrics begins at $30,000.

The lyrics are an ode to the Badger state. They read in full:
1. Wisconson [sic] is the dairy state
I guess you all know well
I was in Wow Wow Toaster there
The truth to you I'll tell
It's milk & cheese & cream
I've known 'em all my days
I'm going back to my hometown I'm leaving right aways

I'm a heading out Wisconson ways
2000 miles to go
Madison, Milwakee set's my heart aglow
I'm a coming to that dairy state
My heart's a beating fast
I'll jerk my banjo gently there
And twiddle my mustache

There's thoughts I left there long ago
One a coming now it seems
I'll tune my banjo than the hills
And feast on milk and cream
And stamp my foot all thru the grass
And never know a care
My homes in Wow Wow Toaster
And I'm a going there

These people with you city ways
Are driving me insane to drink
My home's in Wisconson it's a better place I think
I've been in California
My home's in Wisconson
And I'm gonna own the town

Additional information on the lyrics can be found here

SHC submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

More Bob Dylan News

