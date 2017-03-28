Chance The Rapper Tweets That He Is Looking For An Intern

"I'm looking for an intern," Chance the Rapper revealed in the tweet, and added that he is looking for "someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals."

Chance hasn't provided any additional details as to what qualifications he's looking for, or if he's offering college credit, but that hasn't stopped folks from replying to his tweet with their resumes and of course funny memes (this is Twitter after all). Check out Chance's tweet here.