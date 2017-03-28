Chuck Berry Hits Top 40 For First Time In Almost 45 Years

Berry had last landed in the top 40 of the chart back in October of 1972 when his album "The London Chuck Berry Sessions," which featured the hit song "My Ding-a-Ling," hit No. 8.

The music icon returned to the chart this week after his 2005 compilation "The Definitive Collection" came in at No 33 on the album chart after logging 13,000 in sales and streams.

The 30 track compilation feature some of Berry's most beloved hits including "Maybellene," "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll over Beethoven," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and more.