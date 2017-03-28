|
Drake Shatters Record With 'More Life' Release
.
(Radio.com) Drake opted for a broader release strategy when he unleashed More Life, his new playlist project, last week. Instead of being an Apple Music exclusive, More Life hit Spotify and other major streaming services on day one. The approach paid off: Drake has a new record-breaking hit on his hands with 384.8 million song streams. For reference, Views earned 245.1 million streams in the same time frame--a record at the time, reports Billboard. The industry trade magazine reports that a combination of streams and digital sales moved more than half a million album-equivalent units in More Life's first week -- 505,000, to be precise. 226,000 of those were actual purchases. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
