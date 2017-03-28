Drake Shatters Record With 'More Life' Release

Drake has a new record-breaking hit on his hands with 384.8 million song streams. For reference, Views earned 245.1 million streams in the same time frame--a record at the time, reports Billboard.

The industry trade magazine reports that a combination of streams and digital sales moved more than half a million album-equivalent units in More Life's first week -- 505,000, to be precise. 226,000 of those were actual purchases. Read more here.