ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

The group will be honored at New York's Barclays Center on April 7 alongside Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. "Unfortunately I will not be able to attend ELO's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame due to the fact that I am on tour in the UK with another great friend of Jeff (Lynne), Richard (Tandy) and Roy (Wood)..the legend that is 'Jasper Carrott'," writes Bevan on Facebook. "These dates have been sold out for some time and when the news broke about our induction it was too late to change them.

"It would have been fantastic to meet up with Roy, Jeff and Richard again," he continues, calling the recognition a great honor "I have been incredibly fortunate to have had a life in the music business from my first band 'Rocking Ronnie & The Renegades' to 'Black Sabbath and all the bits inbetween including The Move, Denny Laine & The Diplomats, Carl Wayne & The Vikings, Quill, The Electric Light Orchestra, the Brum Rocks concerts, Stand Up & Rock and more… surrounded by great talented musicians. It has been a blast and I still get a buzz every time I walk out on stage.

"However, I would like to add that without the support of the record buying and concert going public my great career could never have happened. So a huge thank you goes out to everyone who has ever purchased a record that I played on or been to any of the concerts. Hope to see you soon at a gig somewhere." Read more here.