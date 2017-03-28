Fetty Wap Reportedly Involved In Argument That Led To Shootings

The incident took place shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday (March 26) outside a 24-hour deli in Wap's hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. The two injured men were treated for non-life-threatening bullet wounds at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

A third man later showed up with a gunshot wound at the trauma center of Hackensack University Medical Center, but police are uncertain whether it stemmed from the same incident, reports New Jersey's Paterson Times.

Police believe Wap was involved in the disagreement that ended in violence, but he is not a suspect in either of the shootings. Read more here.