Luke Combs Announces Debut Album 'This One's For You'

"I couldn't be more proud of this album. These songs mean so much to me and all my friends who I wrote them with," said Combs. "From North Carolina to Nashville, this project has been such a long time in the making and I can't wait for the fans to hear it. I sincerely hope they enjoy the album because they are the reason I do what I do."

The "Hurricane" singer will hit the road in support of his new release, supporting Brantley Gilbert on his 8-month cross country Devil Don't Sleep Tour. Check out the full tracklisting for This One's For You here.