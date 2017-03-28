Madame Mayhem Announces Live Dates With Art of Anarchy, Bobaflex

The line-up for these shows will consist of Madame Mayhem on vocals, guitarists Joey Ragz and Gogi Randhawa, bassist Percy Trayanov, and drummer Ryan Bennett.

Performances include Revolution in Amityville, NY on April 3 ("Art of Anarchy are an awesome band, and some of those guys are close friends, so it's going to be a fun night!! Love that we get to return to Revolution for this one."), SunFest in West Palm Beach, FL on May 6 ("Really excited about being on the SunFest bill! It's a major opportunity for us."), Haven Lounge in Orlando, FL on May 7 ("Will be great to go back and play at The Haven, we love the crowd and it's always a good time."), Barrelhouse South in Savannah, GA on May 10 ("Glad we get to go back to Georgia, this time in a different city to play for fans that haven't been able to see us yet. The other bands on this night are Bobaflex and Akilavue, and it's a free show, what's not to like.)," and BB King Blues Club & Grill in NYC on June 10 ("Can't wait to open up for such a great band like Mr. Big, especially for Billy Sheehan, bass player extraordinaire, my mentor, and also the producer/co-writer of 'Now You Know'.").

Confirmed Tour Dates:

Apr 03 Revolution Bar and Music Hall Amityville, NY w Art Of Anarchy

May 06 SunFest West Palm Beach, FL

May 07 Haven Lounge Orlando, FL

May 10 Barrelhouse South Savannah, GA w Bobaflex

Jun 10 BB King Blues Club & Grill New York, NY w Mr. Big