Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Announce U.S. Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Spokane, WA at the Spokane Arena and will conclude on October 1st in Dallas, TX at the Irving Music Factory.

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas had this to say, "No matter what I will ever do, nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will. And I can't wait to spend another summer out there on the road with the Crows."

A Brief History of Everything Tour Dates:

7/12 - Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

7/14 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

7/16 - Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/18 - Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre

7/19 - Ridgefield, WA, Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

7/21 - Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/22 - Paso Robles, CA, California Mid State Fair

7/24 - Murphys, CA, Ironstone Amphitheatre

7/26 - Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

7/28 - Chula Vista, CA, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/29 - Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Events Center

7/31 - Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

8/2 - Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/4 - Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheatre

8/6 - Oklahoma City, OK, Zoo Amphitheatre

8/7 - Rogers, AR, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

8/9 - Pelham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/12 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/13 - Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre

8/15 - Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/16 - West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

8/19 - Jacksonville, FL, Daily's Place

8/20 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/22 - Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/23 - Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/25 - Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/26 - Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

8/28 - Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

8/29 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/31 - Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/2 - Hartford, CT, The Xfinity Theatre

9/3 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

9/6 - Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

9/8 - Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

9/9 - Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheater

9/11 - Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/12 - Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

9/14 - Mount Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino Resort

9/16 - Welch, MN, Treasure Island Resort & Casino

9/17 - Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/20 - Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

9/21 - Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

9/23 - Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/24 - Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Music Center

9/26 - St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/27 - Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theater

9/30 - Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/1 - Dallas, TX, Irving Music Factory