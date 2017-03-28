One Direction's Liam Payne Becomes A Proud Father

Former X Factor judge Cheryl announced the news via Instagram with a photo of Payne holding their baby. "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream," she wrote.

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

Payne, meanwhile, wrote his own caption to the same photo, in which he admits that there are very few times that he is left speechless and seeing his son for the first time was one of those moments. Read his comments here.