Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

The new live package will be entitled "Rammstein: Paris" and it was captured during the band's performance at the Palais Omnisports Arena during their Made in Germany tour in March of 2012.

"Rammstein: Paris" will hit stores on May 19th in various formats including a 2 CD/Blu-ray or 2CD/DVD, a deluxe edition on 4LP/2 CD/Blu-Ray and a standard 2 CD, and digital.

The German rockers also announced that they will be playing a special one-night-only show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 1st with Korn and Stone Sour.

Pre-order for the various versions of the new live package are available here.