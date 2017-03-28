Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sam Hunt Working On New Music But Has Bigger Priority
03-28-2017
.
Sam Hunt

(Radio.com) Sam Hunt is working on a new album, but he's a got a bigger priority at the moment: getting married. "I am working on new music and new songs," Hunt told CMT's Hot 20 Countdown.

"I'll continue to do that throughout the spring and summer. But that will be priority number two behind planning a wedding and hanging with my fiancee, who will be my wife."

He also revealed that he may release his new material as he records it. "Instead of waiting to have a full record done to put out new music, I'd like to be able to put out new music as I continue to work on it as we go."Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

