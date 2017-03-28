The Chainsmokers Release New Single 'The One'

Alex sent us these details about the new song "Its one of our favorite songs on the album and tells a personal story in each verse. Not to get to into it right now but the whole album deals with experiences, memories and points of tension since Drew and I started this crazy journey.

"The One specifically is about two things, in the first verse is just about how much our life has changed recently, how we miss out and skip things as a result of putting this all first, and its just been sort of crazy realizing how deep we are in it now and how life is complicated.

"We constantly prioritize this life and as a result we are missing out on memories and moments with our friends and families, and how we sort of feel like sh*t about it sometimes (not that we don't know how lucky we are)... The other half deals with the idea of knowing a relationship is just over and isn't working out but being too scared to end it, something we all can relate...

"We hope you like it, its the first song on the album!" Listen to the track here.