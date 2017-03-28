Wiz Khalifa Angers Colombians By Visiting Pablo Escobar's Grave

Many Colombians are livid at Khalifa for posting the shots, since Escobar was well known for terrorizing Colombia in the '80s and '90s. He and his cartel reportedly killed close to 4,000 people including the bombing of a flight where all 107 on board died.

The BBC reports that Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez is appalled by the rapper's visit and said he should apologize for "advocating crime." "It shows that this guy has never had to suffer from the violence inflicted by these drug traffickers," Gutierrez said. Read more here.