Beyonce Fan Dies Days After FaceTime Call From Star

Beyonce heard about the terminally ill girl, and while she couldn't get to Houston to visit her, she chatted with her last week on FaceTime. Banks was battling Stage 4 cancer and died late Saturday night (March 25).

On Sunday (March 26) a vigil was held at Banks' high school and students raised candles to Beyonce's "Halo" and honored the late student by placing flowers on the band tower. Read more here.