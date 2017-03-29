Katy Perry Tributes Die-Hard Fan Killed In Car Accident

Several Perry fans started the #RIPKatycatKatie hashtag and the sad story made its way to Perry. The singer then tweeted out a message to honor her late fan as well as changed her own Twitter handle to read #ripkatycatKatie.

"We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC's, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace," Perry tweeted early Tuesday morning (March 28th). Read more here.