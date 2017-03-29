Papa Roach Announce New Album 'Crooked Teeth'

The deluxe version will feature the 10-track standard edition of the album along with three new bonus tracks, along with a second disc that features 16 live songs recorded at the Fillmore Detroit.

The standard edition will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally and the deluxe version will be available only on CD and digitally. Most of the album was produced by Nicholas "RAS" Furlong and Colin Brittain.

Furlong has this to say, "The whole idea was to take the classic elements of Papa Roach that everyone loved and revamp them into a modern version of the sound through the creative process, and we ended up with a bold, courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach."

Crooked Teeth Standard Edition (Digital, CD, Vinyl) Tracklisting:

Break the Fall

Crooked Teeth

My Medication

Born for Greatness

American Dreams

Periscope (Feat. Skylar Grey)

Help

Sunrise Trailer Park (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

Traumatic

None of the Above

Crooked Teeth Deluxe Edition (Digital + CD Only) Tracklisting:

Disc 1

Break the Fall

Crooked Teeth

My Medication

Born for Greatness

American Dreams

Periscope (Feat. Skylar Grey)

Help

Sunrise Trailer Park (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

Traumatic

None of the Above

BONUS - Richochet

BONUS - Nothing

BONUS - Bleeding Through

Disc 2

Intro (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Face Everything And Rise (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Getting Away with Murder (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Between Angels and Insects (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Where Did The Angels Go? (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Broken Home (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Burn (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Forever (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Scars (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Lifeline (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Infest (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Kick In The Teeth (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Broken As Me (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Still Swingin' (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

…To Be Loved (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

Last Resort (Live at Fillmore Detroit)