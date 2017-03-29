Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Papa Roach Announce New Album 'Crooked Teeth'
03-29-2017
Papa Roach have announced that they will be releasing their new album, entitled "Crooked Teeth" on May 19th in various formats including a deluxe edition .

The deluxe version will feature the 10-track standard edition of the album along with three new bonus tracks, along with a second disc that features 16 live songs recorded at the Fillmore Detroit.

The standard edition will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally and the deluxe version will be available only on CD and digitally. Most of the album was produced by Nicholas "RAS" Furlong and Colin Brittain.

Furlong has this to say, "The whole idea was to take the classic elements of Papa Roach that everyone loved and revamp them into a modern version of the sound through the creative process, and we ended up with a bold, courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach."

Crooked Teeth Standard Edition (Digital, CD, Vinyl) Tracklisting:
Break the Fall
Crooked Teeth
My Medication
Born for Greatness
American Dreams
Periscope (Feat. Skylar Grey)
Help
Sunrise Trailer Park (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
Traumatic
None of the Above

Crooked Teeth Deluxe Edition (Digital + CD Only) Tracklisting:
Disc 1
Break the Fall
Crooked Teeth
My Medication
Born for Greatness
American Dreams
Periscope (Feat. Skylar Grey)
Help
Sunrise Trailer Park (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
Traumatic
None of the Above
BONUS - Richochet
BONUS - Nothing
BONUS - Bleeding Through

Disc 2
Intro (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Face Everything And Rise (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Getting Away with Murder (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Between Angels and Insects (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Where Did The Angels Go? (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Broken Home (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Burn (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Forever (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Scars (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Lifeline (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Infest (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Kick In The Teeth (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Broken As Me (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Still Swingin' (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
…To Be Loved (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
Last Resort (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

More Papa Roach News

