Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Item Sells For Big Dollars

The rare EMI TG12345 MK IV recording console - one of only two ever made - sold for 1,807,500 during the Bonhams' TCM Presents … Rock and Roll Through The Lens auction to an anonymous bidder.

The equipment was housed in Abbey Road's famed Studio 2 from 1971 to 1983, with Pink Floyd and many other artists using the gear for various recording ventures.

Seller and producer Mike Hedges initially purchased the console from Abbey Road in 1983 when the studio upgraded its equipment; he said it was still in "excellent working condition" upon its sale.

"The world record price of this important item of music engineering only confirms the military precision of EMI craftsmanship and the powerhouse persona of Abbey Road Studio," says Katherine Schofield, Head of Entertainment Memorabilia in London. "The intense bidding seen in the room and on the phone speaks to its association with one of the UK's most relevant and successful bands, Pink Floyd, and highlights the fact that this is far from being any ordinary console."