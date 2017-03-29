The Kut Announce RSD Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc

The special release will feature 4 tracks from the band's two previous, sold out EPs, in a limited edition press of 500 picture disc vinyl. The cover art was designed by Zoltan Kiss; also the image featured on the front of Maha's custom Marshall Amplifier.

The record releases as an exclusive Record Store Day Release via Criminal Records / Cargo Records on Saturday 22nd April. The picture disc will be available across the UK and beyond, in participating Record Stores.

The band has also added some new festival dates to their upcoming live plans. They will now be performing at the Rebellion Festival, Think Pink Festival, and Hard Rock Hell in addition to their previously announce European tour dates and festival appearances.

Tracklisting:

I Want You Maniac-

I Don't Need Therapy-

Bad Man

Mario

The Kut European Tour Dates:

03.04.2017 - (Ita) Meran @ Jungle

04.04.2017 - (Cz) Èeské Budìjovice @ Velbloud

06.04.2017 - (Cz) Podìbrady @ Boss Bar

07.04.2017 - (Ger) Köln @ Limes

08.04.2017 - (Nl) Rotterdam @ Club Vibes

15.04.2017 - (Gb) Oxford @ Wheatsheaf

29.04.2017 - (Gb) London Camden Rocks @ Crowndale

27.05.2017 - (Gb) Leicestershire @ Glastonbudget

28.05.2017 - (Gb) Morcambe @ Nice N Sleazy Festival

03.06.2017 - (Gb) London @ Camden Rocks Festival

05.08.17 - Rebellion Festival, Blackpool (Main Stage)

07.10.17 - Think Pink Festival w/ Vice Squad

10.11.17 - Hard Rock Hell, North Wales