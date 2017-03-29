Venom Inc To Play At Danzig's Blackest Of The Black Festival

The new music event will be taking place at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA over Memorial Day weekend with Danzig headlining and will also feature sets from Ministry, Suicidal Tendencies, Atreyu, Vamps and more.

Venom Inc's Tony Dolan had this to say, "It is with great pleasure that we join such an illustrious bill for the Blackest Of The Black festival. The USA is the second home for Venom Inc and to be invited to join Glenn Danzig's brainchild is very special for us and we are honored! Expect a devastating show to do justice to our loyal and true US legions. ALL HAIL: AVE!"



The band will also be playing a number of European music festivals this year including the Lords of The Land festival in Glasgow, the Inferno Fest in Oslo, MetalDays Festival in Sotocje, Slovenia, Heavy Metal Cauldron in Helsinki and more.



Venom Inc Tour Dates:

4/1 - Glasgow, Scotland - Lords of The Land festival

4/13 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Fest

4/29 - Barroselas, Portgual - SWR Barroselas

5/27 - Silverado, CA, USA - Oak Canyon Park - Blackest Of The Black festival

7/24 - Sotocje, Slovenia - MetalDays Festival

8/5 - Lyon, France - Sylak Open Air

10/27 - Helsinki, Finland - Heavy Metal Cauldron