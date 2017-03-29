Woman Jailed For Playing Ed Sheeran Hit Over And Over

Her neighbor, Clare Tidmarsh, cataloged the disturbances and collected CCTV footage to prove that Bryce had "displayed ungovernable animosity" with her behavior.

Judge Philip Gregory found "a wholly unacceptable level of disturbance through loud noise involving music, shouting, swearing and banging--time and time again--emanating from Miss Bryce's home."

"I can't be taken away from my kids' care," Bryce reportedly pled. "You can and you will be," Judge Gregory replied. He then threw the book at the Ed Sheeran superfan: "You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult, and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have," said the judge. Read more here.