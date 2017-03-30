|
Bernie Torme Releasing Triple Album Next Week
.
The new effort, which comes after a successful crowdfunding drive, is set to be released on April 7th and will include one disc of electric recordings, a separate disc of acoustic performances and a third disc comprised of live tracks.
Torme had this to say about the ambitious effort, "I always wanted to do a triple album and also an acoustic album, and combining the two seemed like the obvious idea though truth is it nearly killed me: I'm still in recovery! But on top of all that, and with two albums of screaming wails and dive-bombs, I am totally knocked out with how the shred-free acoustic album has been received! Fans who pledged and have heard it absolutely LOVE it! Quadruple album next time? Nah, I really don't think so!"
"Dublin Cowboy" is being released in both physical CD and digital formats and is available to preorder via its special PledgeMusic page here.
The guitarist will be celebrating the release with the launch of a UK Tour which is set to kick off on April 1st in South Shields at The Unionist Club and will conclude on April 8th in Brighton at The Prince Albert.
Bernie shared his excitement about the dates with, "Got a bunch of rock 'n' roll pint-spillers from the new Dublin Cowboy album that we will be rocking out live on the tour! I can't wait, get ready people, this one will be total killer!"
Bernie Torme UK Tour Dates:
