Gary Clark Jr. Expands North American Tour

Clark has added new shows in Toronto, Las Vegas, Aspen, Glen Allen, Wilmington, Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, St Charles, Hampton Beach, Asbury Park, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Tulsa to his already packed live schedule this spring and summer.

He will be kicking things off on May 2nd in Austin, TX at the Frank Erwin Center and wrapping up the live dates with the Tulsa show at the Cain's Ballroom on September 30th.

The trek also includes some very special dates where he will be supporting the legendary Eric Clapton for his shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles (including the rescheduled L.A. dates).

Gary Clark Jr. North American Tour Dates:

05/02 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

06/10 Novelty, OH Laurelive Music Festival

06/11 Chicago, IL Chicago Blues Festival

06/13 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

06/16 Hunter, NY Mountain Jam Festival

06/17 Hunter, NY Mountain Jam Festival

06/20 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas

06/22 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen

06/23 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen

07/06 Glen Allen, VA Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series

07/08 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/09 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

07/11 Portland, ME Thompson's Point

07/12 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

07/14 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/15 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

07/18 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

07/19 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/21 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

07/22 Birmingham, AL Sloss Furnaces

08/04 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

08/05 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

08/25 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/26 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/07 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (w/ Eric Clapton)

09/08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (w/ Eric Clapton)

09/13 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)

09/15 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)

09/16 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)

09/18 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)

09/26 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

09/27 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

09/30 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom