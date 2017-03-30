Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gary Clark Jr. Expands North American Tour
03-30-2017
.
Gary Clark Jr

Gary Clark Jr. has announced that he has added 16 additional dates to his upcoming spring and summer tour of North America in support of his latest release "Live North America 2016."

Clark has added new shows in Toronto, Las Vegas, Aspen, Glen Allen, Wilmington, Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, St Charles, Hampton Beach, Asbury Park, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Tulsa to his already packed live schedule this spring and summer.

He will be kicking things off on May 2nd in Austin, TX at the Frank Erwin Center and wrapping up the live dates with the Tulsa show at the Cain's Ballroom on September 30th.

The trek also includes some very special dates where he will be supporting the legendary Eric Clapton for his shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles (including the rescheduled L.A. dates).

Gary Clark Jr. North American Tour Dates:
05/02 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
06/10 Novelty, OH Laurelive Music Festival
06/11 Chicago, IL Chicago Blues Festival
06/13 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
06/16 Hunter, NY Mountain Jam Festival
06/17 Hunter, NY Mountain Jam Festival
06/20 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
06/22 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen
06/23 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen
07/06 Glen Allen, VA Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series
07/08 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/09 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater
07/11 Portland, ME Thompson's Point
07/12 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
07/14 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/15 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
07/18 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
07/19 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/21 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
07/22 Birmingham, AL Sloss Furnaces
08/04 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival
08/05 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival
08/25 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
08/26 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
09/07 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (w/ Eric Clapton)
09/08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (w/ Eric Clapton)
09/13 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)
09/15 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)
09/16 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)
09/18 Inglewood, CA The Forum (w/ Eric Clapton)
09/26 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
09/27 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
09/30 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

