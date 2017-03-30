|
Gary Clark Jr. Expands North American Tour
.
Gary Clark Jr. has announced that he has added 16 additional dates to his upcoming spring and summer tour of North America in support of his latest release "Live North America 2016." Clark has added new shows in Toronto, Las Vegas, Aspen, Glen Allen, Wilmington, Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, St Charles, Hampton Beach, Asbury Park, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Tulsa to his already packed live schedule this spring and summer. He will be kicking things off on May 2nd in Austin, TX at the Frank Erwin Center and wrapping up the live dates with the Tulsa show at the Cain's Ballroom on September 30th. The trek also includes some very special dates where he will be supporting the legendary Eric Clapton for his shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles (including the rescheduled L.A. dates). Gary Clark Jr. North American Tour Dates:
Gary Clark Jr. North American Tour Dates:
