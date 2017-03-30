Kenny Loggins And Friends TV Special Announced

For over five decades, few artists have had the lasting impact that Kenny Loggins has enjoyed throughout his tremendous career. Filmed in front of a live audience, this unforgettable night brings Loggins together with some of his greatest collaborators as they blaze through a career-spanning set list featuring chart-topping hits, beloved favorites, and everything in-between.

Highlights include Loggins' much-anticipated reunion with Jim Messina, performing Loggins And Messina singles such as "Danny's Song," "House On Pooh Corner," "Your Mama Don't Dance;" award-winning singer/songwriter/composer Michael McDonald collaborating with Loggins on "This is It," and "What a Fool Believes;" celebrated songwriter David Foster joining Loggins for a medley of songs they co-penned together, including "Forever" and "Heart To Heart;" and rousing renditions of Loggins' signature pop anthems "Danger Zone," "Footloose," and "Whenever I Call You Friend," among others.

The evening also boasts performances by bass guitar mastermind Thundercat; and rock trio Blue Sky Riders-consisting of Loggins and Country stars Georgia Middleman and Gary Burr-performing with a 12-piece band; as well as a string quartet, and a 16-person choir.