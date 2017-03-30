|
Kenny Loggins And Friends TV Special Announced
.
AXS TV have announced that they will be premiering the concert special Kenny Loggins And Friends on Sunday, April 9, at 10pE/7pP. The network sent over the following details: For over five decades, few artists have had the lasting impact that Kenny Loggins has enjoyed throughout his tremendous career. Filmed in front of a live audience, this unforgettable night brings Loggins together with some of his greatest collaborators as they blaze through a career-spanning set list featuring chart-topping hits, beloved favorites, and everything in-between. Highlights include Loggins' much-anticipated reunion with Jim Messina, performing Loggins And Messina singles such as "Danny's Song," "House On Pooh Corner," "Your Mama Don't Dance;" award-winning singer/songwriter/composer Michael McDonald collaborating with Loggins on "This is It," and "What a Fool Believes;" celebrated songwriter David Foster joining Loggins for a medley of songs they co-penned together, including "Forever" and "Heart To Heart;" and rousing renditions of Loggins' signature pop anthems "Danger Zone," "Footloose," and "Whenever I Call You Friend," among others. The evening also boasts performances by bass guitar mastermind Thundercat; and rock trio Blue Sky Riders-consisting of Loggins and Country stars Georgia Middleman and Gary Burr-performing with a 12-piece band; as well as a string quartet, and a 16-person choir.
