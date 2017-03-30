|
Nick D'Virgilio Returning To Spock's Beard For New Album
.
Spock's Beard have revealed the exciting news that founding member Nick D'Virgilio will be onboard for the recording of their new studio album, which will follow their 2015 release "The Oblivion Particle". The prog icons recently reunited with D'Virgilio during the Cruise To The Edge and had the following to say about him playing drums on their new studio effort, "Spock's Beard is super excited to announce that the amazing Nick D'Virgilio has agreed to play on our next album! "Nick of course is well known to SB fans as our former drummer/lead singer/all around awesome dude as well as for working with artists such as Genesis, Mike Keneally, Peter Gabriel and Big Big Train among others. "Nick was with us when we first started and we are over the moon to have him back with us for this album! We know you'll be as excited as we are to hear what we will be able to create with him back pounding the skins. We've been writing new material and plan to start recording in earnest in late May, so stay tuned!"
