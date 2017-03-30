Oceano Announce New Album and Spring Tour

The album will be hitting stores under the band's new deal with Sumerian Records. So far they have only revealed the release date and cover art but promised the first new song will be released on April 5th to coincide with the preorder launch.

The band also announced that they will be launching a Revelation Album Release Tour across the U.S. that will feature support from Slaughter To Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite and No Zodiac.

The spring trek is scheduled to begin on April 5th in Valparaiso, IN at Big Shots and will be concluding on May 20th in 20 - Indianapolis at the Emerson Theater.

'Revelation' Tour Dates:

4/5 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

4/6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave(Bar)

4/7 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

4/8 - Kansas City, KS - Aftershock

4/9 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

4/12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

4/14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

4/15 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art

4/16 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

4/18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

4/19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at Catalyst

4/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

4/21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

4/22 - San Diego, CA - Soma

4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

4/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

4/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

4/27 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

4/28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

4/29 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar

4/30 - Houston, TX - Walter's

5/2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

5/3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *Hell

5/5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

5/6 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse

5/7 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

5/9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

5/10 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

5/11 - New York, NY - Studio at Webster Hall

5/12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall

5/13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

5/14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

5/17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

5/18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

5/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

5/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater