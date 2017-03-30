Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rock Hall Announce ELO, Journey Presenters and Prince Tribute
03-30-2017
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have confirmed the special presenters for this year's induction and also revealed plans for a special tribute to late music legend Prince.

The event will be taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7th and organizers have announced that ELO will be inducted by George Harrison's son Dhani (the Beatles legend had a long musical history and friendship with ELO's Jeff Lynne) and Journey will be inducted by Train's Pat Monahan.

They join the previously announced inductors Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson who will induct prog legends Yes, Neil Young who will be inducting Pearl Jam and Jackson Browne who will induct Joan Baez.

The ceremony will also feature a special tribute performance to Prince which will be lead by Lenny Kravitz and Pharrell Williams will be inducting Chic icon Nile Rodgers.

Fans that can not attend the black tie affair will be able to watch the ceremony when a special broadcast premieres on HBO on April 29th at 8pm.

