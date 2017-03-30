To Kill A King Covering The National For Record Store Day

The single will be limited to just 300 copies and will feature a live acoustic version of their recent single 'The Problem Of Evil', and a cover of The National's 'I Need My Girl'.

The band also announced that they will be celebrating Record Store Day with in-store performances at Banquet Records in Kingston and Lion Coffee + Records in Clapton, with details to be revealed soon.

To Kill A King 'The Problem Of Evil', Record Store Day 7" single

A - The Problem Of Evil (Live Acoustic Version)

B - I Need My Girl