Ziggy Stardust, American Pie Lead Additions To National Recording Registry
The Library of Congress this week added Don McLean's "American Pie", David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," the Eagles' 1976 "Their Greatest Hits" and other landmark recordings to their National Recording Registry. Those records lead the list of 25 recordings selected last year for addition to the registry, which now stands at 475 titles. Other additions this year include N.W.A.'s "Straight Outta Compton", Wilson Pickett's hit single "In The Midnight Hour", Talking Heads' "Remain in Light", Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow" and Harry Richman's recording of Irving Berlin's "Puttin' on the Ritz". Don McLean shared his reaction to the honor, "I have been proud to be an American artist who has represented his country around the world for almost 50 years. I hope I did a good job because I was always aware of the country I came from. America has a vast musical heritage which is diverse and profound. With few exceptions American music is the whole of popular music. We have done it all. Written the greatest songs and produced the greatest artists. I am so proud to be a part of this creative effort." Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden added, "This year's exciting list gives us a full range of sound experiences. These sounds of the past enrich our understanding of the nation's cultural history and our history in general." 2016 National Recording Registry (Listing Titles in Chronological Order) See the full announcement here.
2016 National Recording Registry (Listing Titles in Chronological Order)
See the full announcement here.
