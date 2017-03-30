alt-J Streaming New Single 'In Cold Blood'

The song is also offered as an instant download for fans that preorder the album. Check out the "visualizer" video for the track here. The band once again called on Charlie Andrew to produce the new record, whom they had worked with on their two previous studio efforts.

The group also announced that they have added this year's Lollapalooza festival to their upcoming summer tour plans which will kick off on July 27th in Columbia, MD and is currently set to conclude on August 9th in Los Angeles. See the dates below:

alt-J Summer Live Dates:

July 27, 2017 - Merriweather Post Pavillion - Columbia, MD

July 28, 2017 - Blue Hill bank Pavillion - Boston, MA

July 29, 2017 - Panorama Music & Arts Festival - New York, NY

July 30, 2017 - MoPOP Music Festival - Detroit, MI

August 1, 2017 - Jacobs Pavillion - Cleveland, OH

August 3, 2017 - Starlight Theater - Kansas City, MO

August 4, 2017 - Hinterland Music Festival - St. Charles, IA

August 5, 2017 Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

August 7, 2017 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO

August 9, 2017 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA