alt-J Streaming New Single 'In Cold Blood'
alt-J have released an online stream of their new track "In Cold Blood". The song is the first single from their forthcoming album "Relaxer," which is set to hit stores on June 2nd. The song is also offered as an instant download for fans that preorder the album. Check out the "visualizer" video for the track here. The band once again called on Charlie Andrew to produce the new record, whom they had worked with on their two previous studio efforts. The group also announced that they have added this year's Lollapalooza festival to their upcoming summer tour plans which will kick off on July 27th in Columbia, MD and is currently set to conclude on August 9th in Los Angeles. See the dates below: alt-J Summer Live Dates:
The group also announced that they have added this year's Lollapalooza festival to their upcoming summer tour plans which will kick off on July 27th in Columbia, MD and is currently set to conclude on August 9th in Los Angeles. See the dates below:
alt-J Summer Live Dates:
