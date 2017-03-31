Chicago's Robert Lamm Releasing His First Retrospective Album

Entitled "Time Chill, A Retrospective," the package will feature solo music that spans almost 20 years from Lamm's career. It's set to hit stores on June 2nd via Omnivore Recordings. We were sent these details:

The collection contains 15 songs that hail from solo albums Robert has been producing since 1999. Included are tracks from his collaboration with Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys and Gerry Beckley of America; previously unissued remixes by longtime Lamm producer John Van Eps (including a take on Chicago's "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"); and a previously unreleased version of Bobby Hebb's classic "Sunny."

"Musicians tend to listen to all types of music," Lamm writes in the liner notes. It's the way we are wired. Often we are hearing music internally. That's always been my experience. I observe, I read, I have interests in cinema, painting, sculpture, fashion, and performance. Those communications are what inspire me to compose music. These songs are an emotional and reactive narrative of my life, my love."

With track-by-track liners from Lamm, Time Chill, A Retrospective is the perfect primer for an up front and personal look at the music of Robert Lamm.

Tracklisting:

1. 4 Bells

2. Angels Fly (JVE Remix)

3. Sing To Me Lady

4. Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (JVE Remix)

5. Sleeping In The Middle Of The Bed

6. Send Rain

7. Everyday, It's Always Something

8. Out Of The Blue

9. Sunny

10. Samba In Your Life (JVE Remix)

11. You're My Sunshine Everyday (JVE Remix)

12. Standing At Your Door (by the trio Beckley-Lamm-Wilson)

13. It's A Groove, This Life (Jve Remix)

14. You Never Know The Story

15. Will People Ever Change?