Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

The trek will find Coheed and Cambria performing their entire "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: From Fear Through The Eyes of Madness" album during the special shows.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 11th in Seattle, WA at The Showbox and will be wrapping up on May 19th in Chicago, IL at the Aragon Ballroom.

Coheed and Cambria will also be making appearances at a handful of music festivals this spring including Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion and the Rock on the Range Festival.

Coheed and Cambria's Neverender GAIBSIV Tour Dates with The Dear Hunter:

04/11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

04/13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

04/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

04/18 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

04/19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

04/22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

04/25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

04/27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/30 - Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

05/02 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

05/03 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

05/05 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

05/06 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/09 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

05/10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

05/11 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/15 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

05/16 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

05/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Indoor

05/19 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Coheed and Cambria Festival Dates:

04/29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

05/07 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion

05/20 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range Festival