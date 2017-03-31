Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online

When Sheeran spoke to RS in March, he described how he handles unfavorable reviews from critics. "I could give a f about what people think," he told the publication.

"Anytime anyone has a problem with me, I'm just like, 'My heroes like me. The people I started music for are fans of my music. So why the f— would I care about what anyone else thinks?'" Watch Sheeran's acoustic performance here.