Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

The group has revealed the track details for the new album, which they recorded with producer busbee. Dave Haywood reflects on that experience "Being together every day, living in a house together, that was the special ingredient this time. And then in the studio, busbee added a whole new layer. He's such an integral part of this new chapter for us."

Hillary Scott adds, "When we started working on this record, the goal was to give ourselves some space from the day to day. Surrounding ourselves in a new environment with sunny beaches and warm weather really helped free our minds to focus solely on our art.

"We took some of our favorite writers and other writers we hadn't worked with before to a new inspiring backdrop, where we were able to just write and soak up the journey. And it was on our first trip in Florida when we wrote 'Heart Break' that we felt it all click."

"Heart Break" Tracklisting:

1. Heart Break

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon)

2. You Look Good

(busbee, Ryan Hurd, Hillary Lindsey)

3. Somebody Else's Heart

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee, Shane McAnally)

4. This City

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Sara Haze, Will Weatherly)

5. Hurt

(Jon Green, Melissa Peirce, Ben West)

6. Army

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee, Nicolle Galyon)

7. Think About You

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Sara Haze, Will Weatherly)

8. Good Time To Be Alive

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee, Will Weatherly, Emily Weisband)

9. Big Love in a Small Town

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

10. Stars

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee)

11. Teenage Heart

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Jon Green)

12. Home

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, busbee)

13. Famous

(Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Eric Paslay)