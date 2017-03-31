Missio Release 'Middle Fingers' Music Video

The video features Matthew Brue and David Butler casually strolling through a mostly empty, nearly apocalyptic-looking city, while people around them find ways to release their frustrations. In keeping with the song's message and tone, there are plenty of middle fingers and general rebelliousness to go around.

"Middle Fingers" comes out ahead of MISSIO's highly anticipated full-length debut, Loner, which is slated for release May 19. Watch the music video for the track here.