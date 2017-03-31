Previous Unreleased 1967 Van Morrison Tracks Part Of New Collection

The compilation gathers tracks the singer-songwriter laid down during his brief period on legendary producer Bert Berns' label, including the original recording of Morrison's epic, 'Brown Eyed Girl." It can be preordered here.

"Bert Berns was a genius," Morrison said in a statement. "He was a brilliant songwriter and he had a lot of soul, which you don't find nowadays." The collection, due April 28, features three discs of music that Morrison recorded alongside Berns. The first disc contains original masters from Morrison's Bang sessions - including original mixes of songs like "T.B. Sheets" and "Madame George." Read more including the tracklisting here.