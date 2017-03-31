Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Added To Merle Haggard Tribute Concert

The Sing Me Back Home: The Music Of Merle Haggard tribute concert will be taking place on April 6th in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena and is billed as a "event taping".

Richards had this to say, "Stuff happens, but you just have to be your own man, and have something to say. Sometimes you meet somebody and you know instantly that you're friends. Merle was one of those kind of cats to me. It's another goodbye to another good friend."

The rock icon joins the already impressive lineup of performers that will include Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lucinda Williams, John Anderson, Bobby Bare, Connie Smith, Ben Haggard and more.

Merle widow Theresa Haggard adds, "I am so very thankful for this tribute to my husband, Merle Haggard. Please come join me and my family at this fantastic show that Merle would be so proud of".