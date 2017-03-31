|
Singled Out: Backup Planet's Bad Man
.
Backup Planet released their sophomore album "Reactions" today (March 31st) and to celebrate we asked Blake Gallant to tell us about the song "Bad Man". Here is the story: Bad Man was one of the first tracks to be pieced together that would later contribute to 'REACTIONS'. Gavin brought in the main riff idea that was aimed toward the heavier sound we were looking for that would serve as an outlet- whether we realized it or not- for some of the things we were going through as a band, and as friends, at that time. This is without a doubt the track that most explicitly describes the car accident we encountered in June of 2015 while on the road. We had just left Chicago- heading for a festival gig hosted by The Revivalists in Dayton, OH the next day; deciding on what late night food we would get- when suddenly a drunk driver rammed in to our trailer, flipping the van and trailer on the interstate. Scott Soder, a long time friend of the band, sat down with Ben and Gavin and put their recollection of the event in to lyric form. At the time (when he wrote these lyrics), it would be hard for me to open up to people about some of what we saw and how it affected us- both on a daily-basis, and for the rest of our lives. Having someone else take the initiative to "put in on paper" first really opened up that window for the outlet that we so desperately needed, and I don't think he could have done a better job re-telling the events. Two lines really stick out to me lyrically on this one that, without fail, give me cold chills every time we play this song live: "Feeling colds chills 'cause I'm still here When the time came to decide on a track listing for the album it was a no-brainer that this should be the one to open it up and let everyone know where we were coming from- both lyrically and musically. The ambient, more spacey, intro is something that originated organically live, but we were really excited to have a more precise approach with it in the studio. As I said, the main riff that Gavin bought in was truly a directional "steering of the ship" so it was only fitting that this was the first riff that you, the listener, heard on the album. Coming from a progressive rock/fusion background, a few sections stick out to me musically as, well, just fun as hell to play if we're being honest. One being the "hook" riff which is in a 7/8 time signature and I get to do some slapping on with wet effects on the bass. I think all of us nerd out on some rocking harmonies so we were all freaking out when Ben and Gavin brought in the harmony section that features the Moog synthesizer and guitar. A lot of the music we grew up listening to had these cool dueling guitar melodies, but we like to put a little spin on it by replacing a second guitar with various synthesizers. The third section that is "ear-catching" to me is the bridge- which is kicked off by layered guitar, sporting suspended chords and massive octave effects. When Gavin showed me the idea it had an initial vibe of the band 'Yes', so I was all about it. The vocal melody I put over the chords felt natural from the get-go, and might have even been the first thing I sang because I just asked myself "What would Jon Anderson do?". Overall, I think Bad Man is a great example of the direction we took the album; from where the title, 'REACTIONS', originated to the variety of musicality and emotions the album portrays in a (relatively) short amount of time. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Bad Man was one of the first tracks to be pieced together that would later contribute to 'REACTIONS'. Gavin brought in the main riff idea that was aimed toward the heavier sound we were looking for that would serve as an outlet- whether we realized it or not- for some of the things we were going through as a band, and as friends, at that time.
This is without a doubt the track that most explicitly describes the car accident we encountered in June of 2015 while on the road. We had just left Chicago- heading for a festival gig hosted by The Revivalists in Dayton, OH the next day; deciding on what late night food we would get- when suddenly a drunk driver rammed in to our trailer, flipping the van and trailer on the interstate. Scott Soder, a long time friend of the band, sat down with Ben and Gavin and put their recollection of the event in to lyric form. At the time (when he wrote these lyrics), it would be hard for me to open up to people about some of what we saw and how it affected us- both on a daily-basis, and for the rest of our lives. Having someone else take the initiative to "put in on paper" first really opened up that window for the outlet that we so desperately needed, and I don't think he could have done a better job re-telling the events.
Two lines really stick out to me lyrically on this one that, without fail, give me cold chills every time we play this song live:
"Feeling colds chills 'cause I'm still here
When the time came to decide on a track listing for the album it was a no-brainer that this should be the one to open it up and let everyone know where we were coming from- both lyrically and musically. The ambient, more spacey, intro is something that originated organically live, but we were really excited to have a more precise approach with it in the studio. As I said, the main riff that Gavin bought in was truly a directional "steering of the ship" so it was only fitting that this was the first riff that you, the listener, heard on the album.
Coming from a progressive rock/fusion background, a few sections stick out to me musically as, well, just fun as hell to play if we're being honest. One being the "hook" riff which is in a 7/8 time signature and I get to do some slapping on with wet effects on the bass. I think all of us nerd out on some rocking harmonies so we were all freaking out when Ben and Gavin brought in the harmony section that features the Moog synthesizer and guitar. A lot of the music we grew up listening to had these cool dueling guitar melodies, but we like to put a little spin on it by replacing a second guitar with various synthesizers. The third section that is "ear-catching" to me is the bridge- which is kicked off by layered guitar, sporting suspended chords and massive octave effects. When Gavin showed me the idea it had an initial vibe of the band 'Yes', so I was all about it. The vocal melody I put over the chords felt natural from the get-go, and might have even been the first thing I sang because I just asked myself "What would Jon Anderson do?".
Overall, I think Bad Man is a great example of the direction we took the album; from where the title, 'REACTIONS', originated to the variety of musicality and emotions the album portrays in a (relatively) short amount of time.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport
• A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade
• Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Falls From Stage During Concert
• Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall
• Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Added To Merle Haggard Tribute Concert
• Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single
• The Who's 2004 Isle Of Wight Set Coming To DVD and CD
• Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album
• String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour
• David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale
• Bob Dylan Rarities Features In Archives Center
• Previous Unreleased 1967 Van Morrison Tracks Part Of New Collection
• Chicago's Robert Lamm Releasing His First Retrospective Album
• Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour
• The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Abducted by Aliens In 'Shine On Me' Video
• Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online
• All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'
• Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'
• Mary J. Blige's New Album Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled
• Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment
• George Michael Burial Location Revealed
• James Song Featured In 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo
• More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival
• Usher Pays Tribute To His Late Stepson Kile Glover
• Missio Release 'Middle Fingers' Music Video
• Migos Star Confirms they Started The Dab Dance Move
• Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos
• Luke Bryan Talks 'To The Moon and Back' Ahead Of ACMs
• Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael
• Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.