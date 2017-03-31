The Who's 2004 Isle Of Wight Set Coming To DVD and CD

Entitled "Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 2004," the new package will be released digitally as well as physical versions on DVD plus 2CDs and Blu-ray plus 2CDs sets.

The historic show was the legendary band's first time playing the famed music festival since their iconic 1970 performance, which was the subject of an earlier home video release and live album and was part of the band's first UK shows since the tragic death of John Entwistle.

The collection features the group playing some of their most famous songs including Substitute", "Baba O'Riley", "Won't Get Fooled Again", "You Better You Bet", "I Can't Explain", "Pinball Wizard", "Who Are You", "My Generation", "Magic Bus", and more.

Tracklisting:

1) I Can't Explain

2) Substitute

3) Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

4) Who Are You

5) Behind Blue Eyes

6) Bargain

7) Baba O'Riley

8) The Punk And The Godfather

9) 5:15

10) Love, Reign O'er Me

11) Eminence Front

12) Drowned

13) Naked Eye

14) Real Good Looking Boy

15) You Better You Bet

16) My Generation

17) Old Red Wine

18) Won't Get Fooled Again

19) Medley: Pinball Wizard / Amazing Journey / Sparks

20) Medley: See Me, Feel Me / Listening To You

21) Magic Bus